NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Donte Fitzpatrick-Dorsey’s steal led to his winning basket with 3.3 seconds left in Tennessee State’s 68-67 victory over UT Martin on Thursday night.

Fitzpatrick-Dorsey sank a 3-pointer to get the Tigers (6-15, 3-6 Ohio Valley) to within 67-66 with 52 seconds remaining then stole the ball with 20 seconds left before he drove in for a left-handed scoop shot. Preston Park’s half-court attempt went off the front of the rim.

Fitzpatrick-Dorsey finished with 23 points with three 3-pointers. Michael Littlejohn also had three treys and scored 13 points with Kamar McKnight adding 11, 10 in the first half when Tennessee State led 35-26.

Craig Randall II, a midyear transfer from Duquesne making his debut after joining the Skyhawks on Jan. 7, scored 17 points. Randall scored 10 points in a 17-2 run to rally the Skyhawks (6-14, 1-8) to a two-point lead with nine minutes left. There were four ties and six lead changes after that.

