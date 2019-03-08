North Texas (20-10, 8-9) vs. Florida International (18-12, 9-8)

Ocean Bank Convocation Center, Miami; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International looks for its fourth straight win over North Texas at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. The last victory for the Mean Green at Florida International was a 70-56 win on Feb. 21, 2015.

SUPER SENIORS: North Texas’ Ryan Woolridge, Michael Miller and Jorden Duffy have combined to account for 42 percent of all Mean Green scoring this season.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Brian Beard Jr. has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Florida International field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 29 field goals and 29 assists in those games.

TWO STREAKS: North Texas has dropped its last three road games, scoring 53 points and allowing 64 points during those contests. Florida International has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 78.3 points while giving up 67.3.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Mean Green have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Panthers. Florida International has 35 assists on 88 field goals (39.8 percent) over its past three contests while North Texas has assists on 35 of 69 field goals (50.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy North Texas defense has held opponents to just 62.7 points per game, the 14th-lowest in Division I. Florida International has given up an average of 80.9 points through 30 games (ranked 318th, nationally).

