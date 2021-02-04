SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Tevin Brewer, Dimon Carrigan and Eric Lovett have collectively scored 30 percent percent of Florida International’s points this season. For UTSA, Jhivvan Jackson, Keaton Wallace, Jacob Germany and Eric Parrish have combined to account for 65 percent of all UTSA scoring, including 88 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Panthers have given up just 74.7 points per game to conference opponents thus far. That’s an improvement from the 79.6 per game they allowed to non-conference foes.

CREATING OFFENSE: Jackson has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all UTSA field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 21 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Panthers are 0-6 when they score 66 points or fewer and 9-4 when they exceed 66 points. The Roadrunners are 0-7 when they fail to score more than 69 points and 8-2 on the season, otherwise.

PERFECT WHEN: Florida International is a perfect 5-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.2 percent or less. The Panthers are 4-10 when they let opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida International as a collective unit has made 11.2 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among Division I teams.

