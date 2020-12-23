FIU averaged 377 yards per game in 2019, down from 421.5 yards per game in 2018.
“I have made a decision to go in a different direction schematically,” FIU coach Butch Davis said. “I want to thank Coach Skrosky for his participation in building our football program.”
Davis plans to have a new coordinator in place by the time players return for the spring semester on Jan. 11. The Panthers were one of nine winless FBS teams this season.
