With the Gophers sagging inside on Jackson-Davis in the first half when he scored just four points, Indiana was able to take advantage from the perimeter with Phinisee — averaging just 4.5 points per game — coming off the bench to hit a career-high four 3-pointers and Thompson adding two from the arc and scoring 10 points. A 17-4 run to close the half led to a 39-29 lead.