But when the elder Muschamp spoke about his signing class later in the day, Burch’s letter had not come into the school.

The delay ended Thursday evening with word of Burch’s signing.

Muschamp said Burch was a wonderful person who is a “versatile player who can do a lot of things on the football field and I can’t wait to coach him.”

Burch was ranked as the No. 4 player overall by ESPN. He is South Carolina’s highest-ranked recruit since defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, the No. 1 national prospect, signed in 2011.

