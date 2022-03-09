Taran Armstrong had 11 points for the eighth-seeded Lancers (18-15). Tre Armstrong, who was second on the Lancers in scoring coming into the matchup with 12 points per game, missed all 11 of his shots and scored three.
Sam Houston advances to play No. 4 seed Grand Canyon in the quarterfinals on Thursday.
