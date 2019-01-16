CLINTON, S.C. — Davon Bell scored 22 points, Adam Flagler added 21 points with eight rebounds and Presbyterian beat Hampton 85-70 on Wednesday night.

Romeo Crouch added 16 points as he and Bell made eight of Presbyterian’s 10 3-point shots. Presbyterian (10-9, 2-2 Big South) led 35-33 and went on a 9-4 run over the last 2:50 to close the first half.

Bell made a jumper and Kody Shubert added a pair of free throws to cap a 10-2 surge and Presbyterian led 62-49 with 11:05 left. Hampton responded with an 11-2 run and drew within five with 5:44 left but couldn’t get closer.

The Blue Hose finished 17 of 23 from the foul line compared to 9 of 13 for the Pirates.

Kalin Fisher and Jermaine Marrow each scored 15 for Hampton (7-9, 2-1). Lysander Bracey scored 13 points and Trevond Barnes added 12 points with six rebounds.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.