Baylor: Turnovers were a problem for the Bears in their previous victory over Oklahoma. They had a season-high 20 in that 10-point win. Baylor had nine turnovers in the first half, which helped fuel a 14-0 TCU run, but just three in the second half. The Bears forced 18 turnovers, had 10 steals and outscored TCU 26-15 on points off turnovers.