Flagler, No. 5 Baylor beat Mississippi Valley State 117-53

WACO, Texas — Adam Flagler scored 21 points to lead six players in double figures for fifth-ranked Baylor, which overwhelmed Mississippi Valley State 117-53 on Monday in the season opener for each school.

Flagler, a preseason All-Big 12 pick who also was the Bears’ leading scorer last season, also had eight assists. One of his four 3-pointers started a 24-0 run midway through the first half.