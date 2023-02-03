Flanigan and No. 25 Auburn host No. 2 Tennessee

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Auburn Tigers (17-5, 7-2 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (18-4, 7-2 SEC) Knoxville, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Auburn visits the No. 2 Tennessee Volunteers after Allen Flanigan scored 22 points in Auburn’s 94-73 win over the Georgia Bulldogs. The Volunteers are 10-1 in home games. Tennessee scores 73.5 points while outscoring opponents by 18.4 points per game.

The Tigers are 7-2 against SEC opponents. Auburn averages 73.4 points and has outscored opponents by 8.8 points per game.

The Volunteers and Tigers face off Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Santiago Vescovi is averaging 12.2 points and 2.2 steals for the Volunteers. Olivier Nkamhoua is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee.

Wendell Green Jr. is averaging 13.8 points, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Tigers. Johni Broome is averaging 13.6 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.5 blocks over the past 10 games for Auburn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 8-2, averaging 72.1 points, 35.7 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.9 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 73.0 points, 31.6 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

