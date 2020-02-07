Flavors was 5 of 8 from behind the arc. Milan Acquaah added 17 points and six assists and Davis scored 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Cal Baptist (17-6, 7-2 Western Athletic Conference).
Cameron Allen came off the bench to lead CSU Bakersfield (10-14, 4-5) with 22 points. Shawn Stith scored 11 points and Taze Moore added 10 points.
California Baptist plays host to Grand Canyon on Saturday. CSU Bakersfield plays host to Chicago State on Thursday.
