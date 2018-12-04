BANGOR, Maine — Andrew Fleming had a career-high 29 points with 12 rebounds, four teammates combined to go 8 for 8 from the foul line in the last minute of the second overtime and Maine ended a 15-game losing streak with a 75-68 win over Fordham on Tuesday night.

The Rams took a 68-67 lead on two free throws from Jalen Cobb with 1:54 to go. Maine had two empty possessions before Vincent Eze had a steal and was fouled. After he put the Black Bears on top, Fordham missed a 3-pointer on its next three possessions and freshman Terion Moss, Ilija Stojiljkovic, a defensive replacement who was 0 for 3 this season, and Celio Araujo, who hadn’t shot a free throw this season, cashed in at the free throw line.

Richard Barron, who was Maine’s women’s coach from 2011-2017, picked up his first win with the men after eight losses. The Black Bears’ last win was on Feb. 3, 81-79 over Binghamton in overtime. They lost two other games in OT this season.

Jalen Cobb led Fordham (6-2) with 18 points and Nick Honor had 16.

Cobb, a freshman, had two free throws with 1.9 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 55. Eze made 1 of 2 free throws with 11.3 seconds remaining in the first overtime to tie it at 63.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.