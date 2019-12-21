Ty Taylor II topped the Colonels (3-9) with 20 points. Taylor made 5 of 10 from 3-point range but missed all six of his shots from inside the arc. Jomaru Brown added 15 points, but he made just 6 of 18 shots and was 0 of 6 from distance. Freshman Michael Moreno came off the bench to post his second double-double of the season with 14 points and 11 rebounds.
The Buccaneers shot 56% overall and 38% from beyond the arc (8 of 21). Eastern Kentucky shot 35% from the floor and 24% from distance (6 of 25).
