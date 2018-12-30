NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Phlandrous Fleming Jr. scored 17 points in his first game of the season and Charleston Southern cruised to a 111-65 victory over Piedmont International on Sunday.

Fleming whiffed on all five of his 3-point shots but sank 6 of 8 from inside the arc for the Buccaneers (6-7), who set a season high for points with their second straight victory. Christian Keeling pitched in with 14 points and eight rebounds, Deontaye Buskey contributed 14 points and four assists and Travis McConico added 13 points and five boards. Charleston Southern was playing for the first time in nine days.

Kendall Oliver topped the Bruins, a member of the Transnational Association of Christian Colleges and Schools, with 11 points. Tamir Glenn scored 10 with eight rebounds.

Fleming scored eight in a 15-0 run to start the game and the Buccaneers led 58-27 at halftime.

Charleston Southern shot 52 percent from the floor but made just 9 of 36 from 3-point range (25 percent). The Buccaneers had a 55-33 advantage on the boards and forced 21 turnovers.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.