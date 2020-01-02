Everette Hammon scored 19 points and Tommy Bruner added 17 for the Spartans (5-9), who saw their three-game win streak end. Bryson Mozone scored 14 points off the bench.
Charleston Southern faces Hampton on the road on Saturday. South Carolina Upstate matches up against Longwood on the road on Saturday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.