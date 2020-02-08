Ben Stanley, who came in as the nation’s seventh-highest scorer at 22.4, had 20 points for the Pirates (10-13, 5-5). Jermaine Marrow added 19 points. Davion Warren had 18 points and nine rebounds.

The Buccaneers evened the season series against the Pirates with the win. Hampton defeated Charleston Southern 92-85 on Jan. 4.

Charleston Southern matches up against South Carolina Upstate on the road on Monday. Hampton plays UNC Asheville at home on Monday.

