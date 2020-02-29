Keondre Kennedy scored 14 points for the Retrievers (14-16, 7-8) and K.J. Jackson added 13 points.
Maryland-Baltimore County defeated Maine 63-53 on Jan. 25. Maine finishes out the regular season against Hartford on the road on Tuesday. Maryland-Baltimore County finishes out the regular season against Stony Brook at home on Tuesday.
Maine will face league champion Vermont in the American East quarterfinals on Saturday.
___
___
