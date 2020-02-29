Darius McGhee had 17 points for the Flames (27-4, 13-3), whose eight-game winning streak was snapped. Myo Baxter-Bell added 15 points. Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz had 14 points.
The Bisons evened the season series against the Flames with the win. Liberty defeated Lipscomb 67-60 on Jan. 18.
