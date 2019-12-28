Curtis Coleman led the visiting Bruins with 20 points
Fleming scored 12 seconds into the game, Charleston Southern never trailed, raced off to a 24-4 early lead and shot 59% (41-for-69) against Piedmont International of the National Christian College Athletic Association.
Charleston Southern scored 32 points off of 23 turnovers, had 14 steals, 29 assists on 41 baskets and dominated in the paint, 46-26. Seven Buccaneers had at least one steal, Shuler leading with three.
Charleston Southern opens Big South Conference play Jan. 2, hosting South Carolina Upstate.
