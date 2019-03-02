CARBONDALE, Ill. — Armon Fletcher had 26 points as Southern Illinois topped Illinois State 72-63 on Saturday. Sean Lloyd Jr. added 20 points for the Salukis. Lloyd Jr. also had six rebounds for the Salukis.

Kavion Pippen had 17 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for Southern Illinois (17-14, 10-8 Missouri Valley Conference).

Phil Fayne had 21 points for the Redbirds (16-15, 9-9). Keyshawn Evans added 13 points. Milik Yarbrough had 12 points.

The Salukis evened the season series against the Redbirds with the win. Illinois State defeated Southern Illinois 59-58 on Jan. 15. The Salukis and the Redbirds next take the floor in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.

