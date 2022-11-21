Fletcher's 23 points lead Florida State to first win

Fletcher made 9-of-12 from the floor and hit all three of his 3-point attempts for the Seminoles (1-4). Matthew Cleveland added 18 points and Caleb Mills 12.

Fletcher’s layup with 15:49 remaining in the second half gave Florida State a 52-41 lead before Mercer scored the next 12 points to go up by one at 11:23. There were seven lead changes in the next seven minutes before Florida State regained control with a 9-0 run to lead 75-66 in the final minute.