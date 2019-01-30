CARBONDALE, Ill. — Armon Fletcher scored a career-high 34 points with six 3-pointers and Southern Illinois beat Indiana State 88-73 on Wednesday night.

Southern Illinois led 38-32 at halftime and seized command in the second half. Fletcher made a 3-pointer and four straight from the free throw line for a 79-59 lead with 4:53 remaining.

Fletcher was 11-of-14 shooting including 6 of 8 from beyond the arc and made all six of his foul-shot attempts. Aaron Cook added 14 points with seven assists, Kavion Pippen had 12 and Eric McGill 10 with nine boards and five assists.

The Salukis (11-11, 4-5 Missouri Valley Conference) made 34 of 56 (60.7 percent) — including 11 of 20 from distance — but just 9 of 16 (56.3) from the foul line. They had 22 assists, 12 steals (Pippen, 4) and eight blocks (Pippen, 3).

Tyreke Key led Indiana State (11-10, 3-6) with 25 points and Jordan Barnes added 20.

