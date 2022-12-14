Florida A&M beats DII-member Edward Waters

The Rattlers overcame a 22-18 deficit at halftime with a 40-point second half. Tavares Oliver Jr. scored 17 points for Edward Waters.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Jordan Tilmon scored 14 points and Jaylen Bates scored 13 points and had 10 rebounds and Florida A&M beat Division II-level Edward Waters 58-47 on Saturday.

Despite its only two wins coming against Division II-level competition, the Rattlers have faced gargantuan opponents going 0-2 against the Pac-12 and SEC and 0-1 versus the ACC and WCC.