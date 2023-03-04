Tillmon and the Florida A&M Rattlers take on conference foe Bethune-Cookman

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Florida A&M Rattlers (7-21, 5-12 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (11-19, 7-10 SWAC) Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bethune-Cookman -3.5; over/under is 132.5 BOTTOM LINE: SWAC foes Bethune-Cookman and Florida A&M will play on Saturday. The Wildcats are 7-5 in home games. Bethune-Cookman is 0-8 against opponents over .500.

The Rattlers are 5-12 in conference games. Florida A&M is 2-14 in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Garrett is shooting 40.1% and averaging 13.5 points for the Wildcats. Joe French is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Bethune-Cookman.

Jordan Tillmon is shooting 35.0% and averaging 10.5 points for the Rattlers. Dimingus Stevens is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 65.2 points, 30.0 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Rattlers: 4-6, averaging 61.8 points, 31.9 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

