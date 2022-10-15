Florida A&M defense stops Grambling late, earns 20-16 win

Down four with under a minute left, Julian Calvez hit Lyndon Rash for a 14-yard gain to give the Tigers a first down at the Florida A&M 17, and a holding penalty on the Rattlers gave Grambling a first down at the 12. Calvez hit Rash in the end zone, but the touchdown was called back on an offensive pass interference penalty that pushed the Tigers back to the 27. Calvez threw incomplete three times and Stephens got a clutch sack to end it.