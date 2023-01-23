Florida A&M faces Jackson State, looks to end road skid

Florida A&M Rattlers (3-14, 1-5 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (5-14, 4-2 SWAC)
The Rattlers have gone 1-5 against SWAC opponents. Florida A&M is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.
The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Trace Young is shooting 38.9% and averaging 11.6 points for the Tigers. Coltie Young is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Jackson State.
Jordan Tillmon is averaging 11.1 points for the Rattlers. Jaylen Bates is averaging 8.8 points and 6.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Florida A&M.
LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 64.6 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.
Rattlers: 2-8, averaging 57.3 points, 28.6 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.