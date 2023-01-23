Florida A&M faces Jackson State, looks to end road skid

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Florida A&M Rattlers (3-14, 1-5 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (5-14, 4-2 SWAC) Jackson, Mississippi; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jackson State -11.5; over/under is 130.5 BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M will aim to stop its 12-game road losing streak when the Rattlers face Jackson State. The Tigers are 3-0 in home games. Jackson State ranks seventh in the SWAC shooting 30.8% from downtown, led by Zeke Cook shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Rattlers have gone 1-5 against SWAC opponents. Florida A&M is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trace Young is shooting 38.9% and averaging 11.6 points for the Tigers. Coltie Young is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Jackson State.

Jordan Tillmon is averaging 11.1 points for the Rattlers. Jaylen Bates is averaging 8.8 points and 6.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Florida A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 64.6 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Rattlers: 2-8, averaging 57.3 points, 28.6 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

