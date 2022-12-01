Florida A&M plays Georgia after Smith's 20-point game

Florida A&M Rattlers (1-5) at Georgia Bulldogs (6-2)
The Rattlers are 0-5 on the road. Florida A&M has a 0-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Terry Roberts is scoring 14.0 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Bulldogs. Kario Oquendo is averaging 13.7 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 41.5% for Georgia.
Smith is shooting 23.3% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Rattlers, while averaging 10.3 points. Jordan Tillmon is averaging 8.5 points for Florida A&M.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.