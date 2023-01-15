Florida A&M plays Mississippi Valley State in conference matchup

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (2-17, 1-4 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (2-13, 0-4 SWAC) Tallahassee, Florida; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: SWAC foes Florida A&M and Mississippi Valley State face off on Monday. The Rattlers have gone 2-2 at home. Florida A&M has a 1-9 record against teams over .500.

The Delta Devils have gone 1-4 against SWAC opponents. Mississippi Valley State ranks fifth in the SWAC shooting 31.4% from 3-point range.

The Rattlers and Delta Devils face off Monday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Tillmon is averaging 10.9 points for the Rattlers. Jaylen Bates is averaging 8.3 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 39.4% over the past 10 games for Florida A&M.

Terry Collins is shooting 30.7% and averaging 13.8 points for the Delta Devils. Alvin Stredic Jr. is averaging 7.6 points over the last 10 games for Mississippi Valley State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 1-9, averaging 57.4 points, 27.9 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Delta Devils: 1-9, averaging 58.8 points, 30.3 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

