Florida A&M plays No. 19 Kentucky on 7-game road skid

Florida A&M Rattlers (2-7) at Kentucky Wildcats (7-3)
The Rattlers are 0-7 in road games. Florida A&M is 2-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 16.7 turnovers per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Antonio Reeves is shooting 45.3% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 13.1 points. Tshiebwe is shooting 55.8% and averaging 15.1 points for Kentucky.
Jordan Tillmon is shooting 32.7% and averaging 10.0 points for the Rattlers. Jaylen Bates is averaging 9.6 points for Florida A&M.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.