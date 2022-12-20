Florida A&M plays No. 19 Kentucky on 7-game road skid

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Florida A&M Rattlers (2-7) at Kentucky Wildcats (7-3) Lexington, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M visits No. 19 Kentucky looking to end its seven-game road losing streak. The Wildcats are 6-0 in home games. Kentucky ranks eighth in college basketball with 39.1 rebounds led by Oscar Tshiebwe averaging 13.6.

The Rattlers are 0-7 in road games. Florida A&M is 2-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 16.7 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antonio Reeves is shooting 45.3% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 13.1 points. Tshiebwe is shooting 55.8% and averaging 15.1 points for Kentucky.

Jordan Tillmon is shooting 32.7% and averaging 10.0 points for the Rattlers. Jaylen Bates is averaging 9.6 points for Florida A&M.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

