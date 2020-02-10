Florida A&M (9-13, 7-4 Mid-Eastern Conference) posted a season-high 21 assists and Florida A&M totaled a season-high 54 second-half points.

Ronald Jackson had 14 points for the Aggies (12-14, 8-3). Tyler Maye added 11 points. Andre Jackson had 10 points.

The Rattlers leveled the season series against the Aggies with the win. NC A&T defeated Florida A&M 97-90 on Jan. 6. Florida A&M plays Delaware State on the road on Saturday. NC A&T plays NC Central at home next Monday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com