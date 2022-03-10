The Bulldogs have gone 10-8 against SWAC opponents.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Bulldogs won 71-63 in the last matchup on Feb. 22. Cameron Tucker led the Bulldogs with 18 points, and MJ Randolph led the Rattlers with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randolph is averaging 18.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists and two steals for the Rattlers. Bryce Moragne is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Florida A&M.

Jalen Johnson is averaging 15.9 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Tucker is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Alabama A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 5-5, averaging 65.5 points, 27.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 68.2 points, 37.9 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

