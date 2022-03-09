The Bulldogs are 10-8 in conference matchups. Alabama A&M has a 3-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Bulldogs won 71-63 in the last matchup on Feb. 22. Cameron Tucker led the Bulldogs with 18 points, and MJ Randolph led the Rattlers with 20 points.

Story continues below advertisement

TOP PERFORMERS: Randolph is averaging 18.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists and two steals for the Rattlers. Bryce Moragne is averaging 11.6 points and 5.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for Florida A&M.

Advertisement

Tucker is averaging 8.1 points and 3.9 assists for the Bulldogs. Jalen Johnson is averaging 17 points over the last 10 games for Alabama A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 5-5, averaging 65.5 points, 27.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 68.2 points, 37.9 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

___