Florida A&M Rattlers take on the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats on 3-game losing streak

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (4-9) at Florida A&M Rattlers (2-9) Tallahassee, Florida; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Florida A&M -1; over/under is 135.5 BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M heads into the matchup with Bethune-Cookman after losing three games in a row. The Rattlers have gone 2-0 in home games. Florida A&M has a 1-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Wildcats are 0-7 on the road. Bethune-Cookman has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dimingus Stevens averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Rattlers, scoring 8.3 points while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc. Jaylen Bates is averaging 10.4 points and 6.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for Florida A&M.

Advertisement

Zion Harmon is averaging 12.5 points and 3.1 assists for the Wildcats. Marcus Garrett is averaging 13.3 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 41.9% over the past 10 games for Bethune-Cookman.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 2-8, averaging 56.6 points, 28.5 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 68.5 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article