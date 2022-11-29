Florida A&M visits Florida following overtime win against Albany State (GA)

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Florida A&M Rattlers (1-4) at Florida Gators (4-3) Gainesville, Florida; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M visits the Florida Gators followingFlorida A&M’s 70-65 overtime victory over the Albany State (GA) Golden Rams. The Gators have gone 2-1 in home games. Florida ranks seventh in the SEC shooting 33.1% from downtown, led by Alex Klatsky shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Rattlers are 0-4 on the road. Florida A&M is ninth in the SWAC with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Jaylen Bates averaging 3.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Richard is shooting 52.0% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Gators, while averaging 13.6 points. Colin Castleton is shooting 50.5% and averaging 18.1 points for Florida.

Jordan Tillmon is scoring 9.8 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Rattlers. Jordan Chatman is averaging 9.8 points and 5.4 rebounds for Florida A&M.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article