Florida A&M visits Florida following overtime win against Albany State (GA)

Florida A&M Rattlers (1-4) at Florida Gators (4-3)
The Rattlers are 0-4 on the road. Florida A&M is ninth in the SWAC with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Jaylen Bates averaging 3.0.
TOP PERFORMERS: Will Richard is shooting 52.0% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Gators, while averaging 13.6 points. Colin Castleton is shooting 50.5% and averaging 18.1 points for Florida.
Jordan Tillmon is scoring 9.8 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Rattlers. Jordan Chatman is averaging 9.8 points and 5.4 rebounds for Florida A&M.
