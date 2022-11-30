Florida A&M visits Florida following overtime win against Albany State (GA)

Florida A&M Rattlers (1-4) at Florida Gators (4-3)
The Rattlers are 0-4 on the road. Florida A&M is 0-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.
TOP PERFORMERS: Colin Castleton is scoring 18.1 points per game with 8.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Gators. Will Richard is averaging 13.6 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 57.1% for Florida.
Jordan Tillmon is averaging 9.8 points for the Rattlers. Jordan Chatman is averaging 9.8 points for Florida A&M.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.