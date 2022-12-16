Florida A&M visits Louisville after Ellis' 30-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Florida A&M Rattlers (2-6) at Louisville Cardinals (1-9, 0-2 ACC) Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Louisville faces the Florida A&M Rattlers after El Ellis scored 30 points in Louisville’s 94-83 win against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. The Cardinals are 1-5 on their home court. Louisville has a 1-7 record against opponents over .500.

The Rattlers are 0-6 on the road. Florida A&M is 1-6 against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ellis is shooting 37.8% and averaging 17.0 points for the Cardinals. Jae’Lyn Withers is averaging 8.7 points for Louisville.

Byron Smith is shooting 23.7% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Rattlers, while averaging 8.8 points. Jordan Tillmon is averaging 9.1 points for Florida A&M.

