Florida A&M visits Louisville after Ellis' 30-point outing

Florida A&M Rattlers (2-6) at Louisville Cardinals (1-9, 0-2 ACC)
The Rattlers are 0-6 on the road. Florida A&M is 1-6 against opponents over .500.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ellis is shooting 37.8% and averaging 17.0 points for the Cardinals. Jae’Lyn Withers is averaging 8.7 points for Louisville.
Byron Smith is shooting 23.7% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Rattlers, while averaging 8.8 points. Jordan Tillmon is averaging 9.1 points for Florida A&M.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.