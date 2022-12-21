Florida A&M visits No. 19 Kentucky, looks to stop road slide

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Florida A&M Rattlers (2-7) at Kentucky Wildcats (7-3) Lexington, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kentucky -37.5; over/under is 131 BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M visits No. 19 Kentucky looking to stop its seven-game road slide. The Wildcats are 6-0 in home games. Kentucky is fourth in the SEC scoring 77.8 points while shooting 45.4% from the field.

The Rattlers are 0-7 on the road. Florida A&M is 2-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 16.7 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oscar Tshiebwe is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 13.6 rebounds for the Wildcats. Antonio Reeves is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers for Kentucky.

Jordan Tillmon is averaging 10 points for the Rattlers. Jaylen Bates is averaging 9.6 points and 7.1 rebounds for Florida A&M.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

