Florida A&M wins 60-54 over Alabama State

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Byron Smith had 16 points in Florida A&M’s 60-54 win against Alabama State on Saturday night.
Duane Posey led the way for the Hornets (8-19, 6-8) with 14 points. Jordan O’Neal added nine points, 12 rebounds and three blocks for Alabama State. In addition, Antonio Madlock had eight points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals.
NEXT UP
Both teams play on Monday. Florida A&M visits Alabama A&M while Alabama State hosts Bethune-Cookman.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.