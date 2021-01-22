No. 10 Florida allowed 30.8 points a game in 2020. It was the program’s most since giving up 41.2 over six games in 1917. The team’s secondary was a constant issue.
A Florida native, Montinar spent one season at USF after working as defensive quality control assistant at Georgia under coach Kirby Smart. Montinar also served as USF’s recruiting coordinator.
Prior to his time in Athens, Montinar spent three seasons as cornerbacks coach at Texas State (2016-18). His previous stops include James Madison (2014-15), Alabama (2012-13), Purdue (2011) and Eastern Kentucky (2008-09), his alma mater.
