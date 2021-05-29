“Being a part of Florida basketball is special, and I will take pride and work relentlessly to continue its success,” Miskdeen said.
Miskdeen also helped Hampton (2015-16) and Kent State (2017) make the NCAA Tournament in three consecutive seasons.
He joins former Oklahoma State assistant Erik Pastrana on White’s staff. Pastrana was added earlier this week.
White lost his top two assistants after last season. Jordan Mincy (Jacksonville) and Darris Nichols (Radford) left to take head coaching jobs.
