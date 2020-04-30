As a high school senior, Castleton finished in the top 10 for Florida’s Mr. Basketball award while averaging 24.5 points a game at Father Lopez Catholic in Daytona Beach.
Castleton will have to sit out the 2020-21 season under NCAA transfer rules. He joins a program that has just two big men: rising sophomores Omar Payne and Jason Jitoboh. Forward Dontay Bassett entered the NCAA transfer portal last month and landed at Weber State.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.