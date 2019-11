The Gators played two teams from the Football Championship Subdivision this season, and their 2020 schedule includes visits from Eastern Washington, South Alabama and New Mexico State.

But athletic director Scott Stricklin has taken a more aggressive approach to future schedules, signing contracts in the past 17 months to face South Florida (2021, ‘22, ‘25), Utah (2022-23), Miami (2024-25), Colorado (2028-29), Texas (2030-31) and now Arizona State (2028, ‘31).

Arizona State has future series scheduled with Oklahoma State (2022-23), Mississippi State (2024-25), Texas A&M (2026-27), LSU (2029-30) and Texas (2032-33).

Florida and Arizona State have never played in football.

