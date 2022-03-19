The Bears’ record in Big Sky action is 13-7. Northern Colorado is 6-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alijah Martin averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Michael Forrest is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Florida Atlantic.

Matt Johnson is averaging 13.8 points and 3.7 assists for the Bears. Daylen Kountz is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games for Northern Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 5-5, averaging 75.3 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 74.5 points, 30.8 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 3.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points.

