Florida Atlantic beats Florida for first time, 76-74

Johnell Davis’ jumper with 4:48 left capped an 11-point run by Florida Atlantic that pushed FAU’s lead to 14 points. Kowacie Reeves hit back-to-back 3-pointers and scored eight of the Gators’ 10-points in a run that cut the lead to 71-67, but Alijah Martin answered with a 3 to push the lead back to seven.

Colin Castleton and Will Richard each hit two free throws to get Florida to within one possession, 74-71, but Forrest hit two from the line to make it 76-71. Florida Atlantic turned the ball over and Richard hit a 3 with 13 seconds left to once again get the Gators within two points. The Owls beat the Florida trap at midcourt and dribbled out all but a tenth of a second before Alex Fudge was able to foul Martin, leaving the Gators with no time to take a final shot.