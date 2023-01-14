Florida Atlantic defeats North Texas for 15th straight win

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Johnell Davis had 16 points in Florida Atlantic’s 66-62 win against North Texas on Saturday.
Tylor Perry led the way for the Mean Green (14-4, 5-2) with 18 points and seven rebounds. Aaron Scott added 14 points and two steals for North Texas. In addition, Kai Huntsberry finished with 13 points.
Florida Atlantic visits Western Kentucky on Monday and North Texas visits Florida International, also on Monday.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.