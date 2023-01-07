The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Florida Atlantic earns 71-67 win against Charlotte

January 7, 2023 at 4:57 p.m. EST

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Alijah Martin had 17 points in Florida Atlantic’s 71-67 victory over Charlotte on Saturday.

Martin was 6 of 11 shooting (5 for 9 from distance) for the Owls (14-1, 4-0 Conference USA). Bryan Greenlee scored 12 points and Johnell Davis 10. The Owls picked up their 13th straight victory.

Brice Williams led the 49ers (11-5, 2-3) in scoring, finishing with 16 points and eight rebounds. Charlotte also got 13 points from Lu’Cye Patterson and 11 from Montre’ Gipson.

Up next for Florida Atlantic is a Wednesday matchup with Florida International on the road. Charlotte hosts UTSA on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

