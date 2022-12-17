Florida Atlantic hosts Jones and Florida International

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Florida International Panthers (4-5) at Florida Atlantic Owls (9-1) Boca Raton, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Florida Atlantic -17; over/under is 150 BOTTOM LINE: Florida International visits the Florida Atlantic Owls after Denver Jones scored 21 points in Florida International’s 71-59 loss to the Howard Bison.

The Owls have gone 6-0 at home. Florida Atlantic is third in C-USA with 38.0 points per game in the paint led by Vladislav Goldin averaging 9.3.

The Panthers are 0-3 on the road. Florida International ranks second in C-USA scoring 42.7 points per game in the paint led by John Williams Jr. averaging 10.0.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alijah Martin is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Owls. Michael Forrest is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers for Florida Atlantic.

Jones is scoring 18.1 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Panthers. Arturo Dean is averaging 12.4 points for Florida International.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

