Florida Atlantic hosts Moore and South Alabama

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

South Alabama Jaguars (3-4) at Florida Atlantic Owls (5-1) Boca Raton, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Florida Atlantic -7.5; over/under is 140.5 BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama visits the Florida Atlantic Owls after Isaiah Moore scored 28 points in South Alabama’s 84-70 win over the Robert Morris Colonials.

The Owls have gone 3-0 in home games. Florida Atlantic is 4-1 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Jaguars are 0-2 on the road. South Alabama is eighth in the Sun Belt scoring 72.6 points per game and is shooting 46.2%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Forrest is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Owls. Vladislav Goldin is averaging 11.0 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 73.2% for Florida Atlantic.

Moore is scoring 20.7 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Jaguars. Kevin Samuel is averaging 13.3 points for South Alabama.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article