Florida Atlantic hosts Northern Kentucky after Warrick's 26-point game

Northern Kentucky Norse (7-5, 2-0 Horizon) at Florida Atlantic Owls (10-1, 1-0 C-USA) Boca Raton, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Florida Atlantic -14.5; over/under is 129 BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky takes on the Florida Atlantic Owls after Marques Warrick scored 26 points in Northern Kentucky’s 81-41 win over the Miami-Hamilton Harriers.

The Owls have gone 7-0 at home. Florida Atlantic is second in C-USA shooting 38.6% from deep, led by Isaiah Gaines shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Norse have gone 0-1 away from home. Northern Kentucky ranks fifth in the Horizon with 13.4 assists per game led by Xavier Rhodes averaging 3.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alijah Martin is averaging 15 points for the Owls.

Rhodes is averaging 10 points, 3.7 assists and 1.7 steals for the Norse.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 9-1, averaging 82.3 points, 36.0 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Norse: 6-4, averaging 66.4 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

